Mike Parks Jr.: Snares deal with Raptors 905
Raptors 905 have acquired Parks via the available player pool, per the G League transactions page.
Parks was unable to survive the roster cuts in early November, but he's linked back up with a banged-up Raptors 905 squad. He could find some minutes immediately in the rotation, though there's no guarantee Parks will see consistent minutes when the roster is healthy.
