Scott did not get into Thursday's G League contest against South Bay.

Scott's absence was listed as per coach's decision. The 26-year-old has seen action in six games this season, logging 19.5 minutes per contest and averaging 6.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals. He has struggled thus far from the floor, converting only 30.4 percent of his field-goal attempts.

