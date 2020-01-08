Mike Scott: Falls just shy of double-double
Scott scored eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and dished out nine assists in Tuesday's win over Agua Caliente.
Scott did his damage in only 21 minutes of action. The undrafted rookie set his season high in assists in the contest while tallying his highest point total in three games. He is averaging 7.8 points in 16 contests this season.
