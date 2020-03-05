Scott totaled 20 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) in Wednesday's win over Santa Cruz.

Scott chipped in three rebounds and four assists in the victory. Wednesday's performance was the 26-year-old's second game of 20-plus points this season. He scored 23 while making 8-of-12 field-goals in a win over Northern Arizona on Jan. 13.