Mike Scott: Nursing back injury
Scott did not play in Monday's contest versus Texas due to a back injury.
Scott started and logged 22 minutes in the team's previous game, so it's likely that he picked up the injury during that contest. The specifics of Scott's injury and a potential return date have yet to be released.
