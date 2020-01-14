Scott tallied 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and dished four assists in a win over Northern Arizona on Monday.

Scott's point total was his highest this season, and he also logged a season-high 33 minutes of action. He has reached double-digits in scoring each of the last two games after doing so only four times in his first 17 contests.