Mike Scott: Paces Stars with 23 points Monday
Scott tallied 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and dished four assists in a win over Northern Arizona on Monday.
Scott's point total was his highest this season, and he also logged a season-high 33 minutes of action. He has reached double-digits in scoring each of the last two games after doing so only four times in his first 17 contests.
