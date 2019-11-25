Mike Scott: Playing small role at Salt Lake
Scott is averaging 6.0 points, 2.3 assists, 1.3 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 three-pointer in 16.6 minutes per game across four appearances for Salt Lake this season.
Scott missed Salt Lake's Nov. 10 season opener due to an unspecified issue, but he's returned to see the floor in four of the subsequent five contests. The 26-year-old guard will likely continue to operate in a bench role for Salt Lake and offer little fantasy upside in that capacity.
