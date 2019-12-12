Scott scored 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-3 FT) while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out five assists in a G-League win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Scott logged 29 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win. The scoring total was easily his season high and marked the second consecutive contest in which he tallied double-digit points following a DNP on Dec. 5. After a cold start to the campaign, the 26-year-old appears to be settling into a groove.