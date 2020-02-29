Scott scored 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3pt) in a G League win over Memphis on Friday.

After totaling 11 points on 5-for-21 shooting in two games between Feb. 19 and Feb. 24, Scott has rebounded with 26 points while making 10 of 21 shots over his last two contests. Most impressively, he has converted 5 of 7 attempts from beyond the arc in that span.