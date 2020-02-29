Mike Scott: Tallies 10 points Friday
Scott scored 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3pt) in a G League win over Memphis on Friday.
After totaling 11 points on 5-for-21 shooting in two games between Feb. 19 and Feb. 24, Scott has rebounded with 26 points while making 10 of 21 shots over his last two contests. Most impressively, he has converted 5 of 7 attempts from beyond the arc in that span.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...