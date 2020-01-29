Mike Scott: Tallies 13 points in return
Scott scored 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and dished four assists in Tuesday's win over Fort Wayne.
Scott missed three games due to a back injury but was able to play 18 minutes Tuesday, approaching his season average of 21 minutes per contest. The undrafted rookie is averaging 8.6 points and 4.0 assists on the campaign.
