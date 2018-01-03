Mike Young: Waived by Wizards
Young was waived by the Wizards on Wednesday.
Young had yet to see the floor for the Wizards, spending the bulk of his time with the team's G-League affiliate. In 23 games at the G-League level, Young was averaging 12.4 points, 5.7 rebound and 2.0 assists across 27.4 minutes. That wasn't exactly impressive considering the level of competition, so the Wizards will cut bait and likely look for someone they feel has more upside as a prospect. Look for Young to remain in the G-League or potentially check on his options overseas.
