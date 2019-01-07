MiKyle McIntosh: Held out vs. Long Island

McIntosh (elbow) failed to check into Saturday's game against the Long Island Nets due to injury.

McIntosh has appeared in just four games all season, averaging 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds across that span. He's been sidelined of late while returning to health, but he'll look to get back on the court in time for Tuesday's matchup with Delaware.

