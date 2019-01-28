MiKyle McIntosh: Returns from injury
McIntosh (knee) scored four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recorded two rebounds along with two steals and a block over 14 minutes Saturday against Windy City.
McIntosh had been on the shelf with a knee injury, so it was good to see that he felt good enough to return to action. He's played in just five games this season for Raptors 905, averaging 7.8 points along with 4.2 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per contest.
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....