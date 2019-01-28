MiKyle McIntosh: Returns from injury

McIntosh (knee) scored four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recorded two rebounds along with two steals and a block over 14 minutes Saturday against Windy City.

McIntosh had been on the shelf with a knee injury, so it was good to see that he felt good enough to return to action. He's played in just five games this season for Raptors 905, averaging 7.8 points along with 4.2 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per contest.