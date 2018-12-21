MiKyle McIntosh: Sent to Raptors 905
McIntosh was acquired via trade Thursday from the Herd.
McIntosh has not played in the G League this season, instead spending time with Anyang KGC in South Korea. There's an opportunity he could make the team's active roster.
