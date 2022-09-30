Bridges had his case for domestic violence and child abuse continued until Oct. 7, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Bridges' future in the NBA is uncertain. While the Hornets do retain his rights after extending him a qualifying offer, he will have to wait until his ongoing case is resolved before any further action will be taken.
