Bridges and the Hornets are "gathering traction" in discussions for a new contract, with optimism that an agreement could occur in the relatively near future, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In November, Bridges pleaded no contest in Los Angeles Superior Court to a felony domestic violence charge, resulting in three years probation and no jail time. If the forward indeed re-ups with Charlotte, the expectation is that the league office will hand him a suspension for a yet-to-be-determined length of time. If no deal occurs, he'll remain a restricted free agent next offseason. The 8-24 Hornets are clearly missing Bridges' production. He's coming off the best season of his career in 2021-22, averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists.