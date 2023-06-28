Bridges (suspension) is officially a restricted free agent after Charlotte extended him a qualifying offer Wednesday.

Last November, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge and was given three years probation but no jail time. The NBA suspended the forward in April for 30 games, with 20 games considered already served given he sat out the entire 2022-23 campaign, so he'll have to miss the first 10 games of next season, regardless of where he ends up in free agency. Bridges' recent legal troubles may turn some teams away this summer, but the 2018 No. 12 overall pick posted career-high numbers in 2021-22, averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.