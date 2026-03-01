The Mavericks waived Kelly on Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The move corresponds with the Mavericks signing Tyler Smith and John Poulakidas to two-way contracts. Kelly has spent most of the 2025-26 season in the G League with the Texas Legends, but he saw extended action for the Mavericks in their 124-105 loss to the Grizzlies on Friday, when he logged nine points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 31 minutes. Kelly could remain with the organization in the G League if he clears waivers.