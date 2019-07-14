Teodosic agreed Saturday with Italian team Virtus Bologna on a three-year contract, Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net reports.

After announcing his intention to leave the NBA shortly after being released by the Clippers in February, Teodosic has finally settled on a new home. Though he fielded offers from several EuroLeague clubs, he ultimately accepted a deal with a EuroCup team in Virtus Bologna, which also competes in the Italian Legabasket. The 32-year-old's NBA career is almost certainly over given his advancing age and underwhelming two-year stint with Los Angeles.