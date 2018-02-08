Rakovic had his rights traded from the Bulls to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Noah Vonleh, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Rakovic is merely a throw-in for this deal and there's no indication that he'll be brought over for a stint in the NBA. The 6-foot-10 big man is now 32 years old and seems highly unlikely to ever step foot in an NBA game.

