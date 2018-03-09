Doyle added 21 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals during Thursday's narrow 99-95 win at Westchester.

Recently, the 24-year-old has been struggling somewhat, as he is shooting 36.4 percent from the floor over his last three games now. In contrast though, Doyle has averaged 16 points over that span as he continues to find ways to score. The Loyola (Chicago) product is averaging a fine 21.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists this season with Long Island.