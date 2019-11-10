Play

Doyle recorded 35 points, five assists and two rebounds in Saturday's G League loss against the Herd.

Doyle was electric from the field Saturday, as he totaled a game-high 35 points across 42.9 percent overall shooting while knocking down nine three-pointers. Through two G League performance so far this year, Doyle is averaging 22.5 points and 3.5 assists.

