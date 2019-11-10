Milton Doyle: Electric from deep
Doyle recorded 35 points, five assists and two rebounds in Saturday's G League loss against the Herd.
Doyle was electric from the field Saturday, as he totaled a game-high 35 points across 42.9 percent overall shooting while knocking down nine three-pointers. Through two G League performance so far this year, Doyle is averaging 22.5 points and 3.5 assists.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.