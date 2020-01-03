Doyle 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds in Wednesday's G League win over Greensboro.

Doyle's efficiency could improve. He's connected on 37.9 percent of field goals and 32.8 percent of three-pointers, but his volume keeps him at 18.5 points per game. The 26-year-old has averaged 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 rebounds as well.