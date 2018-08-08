Doyle agreed to a contract Wednesday with CB Murcia of the Spanish League, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

Doyle spent most of his first professional season on a two-way contract with the Nets, making only 10 appearances at the NBA level and averaging 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 12.5 minutes per contest. After the Nets renounced his rights in July, Doyle gained little traction from the league's other 29 teams and elected to test his luck overseas. If Doyle performs well in Spain, he could generate renewed NBA interest next summer.