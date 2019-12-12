Doyle recorded 28 points (10-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in Wednesday's G League loss to Raptors 905.

Doyle has been starting for Windy City this year, and he shoots with plenty of volume. The 26-year-old is draining 39.9 percent of his field goals and averaging 19.0 points per game.