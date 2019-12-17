Doyle posted 11 points (5-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt), nine assists and five rebounds in Saturday's G League loss to Austin.

Doyle couldn't get a three-pointer to drop, and his season rate dropped to 34.4 percent from beyond the arc. Still, the 26-year-old continues to be a productive scorer, as he's averaging 19.1 points and 5.8 assists per game.