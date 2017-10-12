Doyle was waived by the Nets on Thursday.

As an undrafted free agent, Doyle was always a long shot to make the final roster and he wasn't able to do much during the preseason to impress the coaching staff. He's officially been let go and will likely take his talents to the G-League, with the hope of restoring his value and potentially getting a call-up at some point later in the season. He could also go overseas.