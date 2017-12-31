Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Headed to EuroLeague
Kuzminskas signed a contract with AX Armani Olimpia Milan of the EuroLeague, the Gazzetta dello Sports reports.
After being let go by the Knicks in mid-November, Kuzminskas has been shopping himself all over the NBA, but couldn't find a suitor willing to give him a shot. Instead, he'll head back overseas and play in the EuroLeague, which isn't a new concept for him. It's unclear if that deal includes an NBA buyout clause, though either way, it appears Kuzminskas is set to remain overseas for the foreseeable future. Kuzminskas averaged 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 14.8 minutes in 68 games last year with the Knicks.
More News
-
Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Waived by Knicks•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Will be active Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Could be on trade block•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Inactive Thursday•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Will play in preseason finale Friday•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Probable Friday vs. Wizards•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...