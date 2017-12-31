Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Headed to EuroLeague

Kuzminskas signed a contract with AX Armani Olimpia Milan of the EuroLeague, the Gazzetta dello Sports reports.

After being let go by the Knicks in mid-November, Kuzminskas has been shopping himself all over the NBA, but couldn't find a suitor willing to give him a shot. Instead, he'll head back overseas and play in the EuroLeague, which isn't a new concept for him. It's unclear if that deal includes an NBA buyout clause, though either way, it appears Kuzminskas is set to remain overseas for the foreseeable future. Kuzminskas averaged 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 14.8 minutes in 68 games last year with the Knicks.