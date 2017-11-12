Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Waived by Knicks
Kuzminskas was waived by the Knicks on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Knicks have been attempting to trade Kuzminskas over the last few weeks after he fell out of the team's regular rotation, but will now simply release him in order to open a roster spot for Joakim Noah (suspension). Kuzminskas should field interest from other NBA teams, though if he can't find a suitor, it wouldn't be surprising if he ultimately signed a contract overseas.
More News
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Will be active Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Could be on trade block•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Inactive Thursday•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Will play in preseason finale Friday•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Probable Friday vs. Wizards•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Ruled out for Monday's exhibition•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...