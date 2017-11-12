Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Waived by Knicks

Kuzminskas was waived by the Knicks on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Knicks have been attempting to trade Kuzminskas over the last few weeks after he fell out of the team's regular rotation, but will now simply release him in order to open a roster spot for Joakim Noah (suspension). Kuzminskas should field interest from other NBA teams, though if he can't find a suitor, it wouldn't be surprising if he ultimately signed a contract overseas.