Mirza Teletovic: Announces retirement
Teletovic announced his retirement from basketball Thursday, EuroHoops.net reports.
An undrafted free agent back in 2007, Teletovic got his NBA career started with the Nets and wound up spending six years in the league with stops in Phoenix and Milwaukee as well. The 6-foot-9 forward put together his best year with the Suns during the 2015-16 season, posting averages of 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.3 three-pointers. Teletovic also had a solid career overseas, becoming a two-time Liga ACB champion with Saski Baskonia in 2008 and 2010. He'll now call it a career and is considering presidential duties in the Bosnian Basketball Federation.
