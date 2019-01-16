Creek (undisclosed) is available Wednesday for Long Island in its matchup with Grand Rapids. He'll start at small forward.

Creek had missed the Nets' previous two games with the unspecified injury. The native Australian is averaging 15.0 points (on 55.5 percent shooting from the field), 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steal in 31.3 minutes per game over 22 appearances with Long Island.