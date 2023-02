Walker recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 123-108 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Walker's efficient scoring helped him post a plus-five point differential despite four turnovers in Sunday's blowout loss. However, his six fouls prevented him from playing extended minutes.