Walker tallied 29 points (11-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 122-115 loss to the Raptors 905.

Walker's shooting off the bench kept the Knicks in the game, as he made as many threes as the entire Raptors 905 team. However, Walker also picked up four fouls and gave up three turnovers.