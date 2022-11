Walker posted 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Friday's 110-109 loss to the Raptors 905.

Walker has scored 29 and 25 points in his last two games off the bench. His efficient outside shooting has proven to be a big boost for Westchester's bench. However, Walker's five turnovers were an issue again Friday.