Walker was waived by the Knicks on Friday.

Walker's contract was an Exhibit 10 deal according to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, so the Knicks will retain his G League rights and he should be back with Westchester for 2022-23. The Florida State product made 26 appearances in the G League last season, averaging 10.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 28.0 minutes per game.