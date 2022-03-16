Walker registered 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 42 minutes for Westchester in a loss to College Park on Monday.

Walker had come off the bench in each of his previous 11 contests for Westchester, but he made the most of a starting opportunity Monday. The 23-year-old recorded his best scoring effort of the season thanks to an efficient 11-for-19 shooting line that included a trio of three-pointers on five attempts. Walker has struggled with consistency during the campaign, and he is shooting just 42.2 percent over 18 regular-season G League games.