Andriassi logged zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and a rebound in six minutes during Sunday's 121-115 win over the G League Ignite.

Andriassi has had inconsistent playing time for the Capitanes early in the regular season, and he played a minimal role off the bench Sunday. It seems unlikely that his role will increase much as long as the rest of the team stays relatively healthy.