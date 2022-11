Andriassi posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists and a steal in seven minutes during Monday's 120-97 win over Texas.

Andriassi has appeared in three games for Mexico City to begin the G League season, but he hasn't played more than seven minutes in any appearance. As long as the Capitanes are at full strength, it seems unlikely that Andriassi will have a significant role.