King recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 120-119 loss to Salt Lake City.

King connected on a team-high four three pointers en route to 14 points, which was good for third on the team behind Scoot Henderson and Leonard Miller. The 6-foot-5 forward has been inconsistent to start the campaign but has the makings of a lethal three-point shooter.