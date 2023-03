King mustered 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 41 minutes during Sunday's 120-90 loss to Stockton.

King drew his first start since Feb. 11 and scored in double figures for the first time since March 3. Across 46 appearances, he's averaging 9.2 points while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from deep.