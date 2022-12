King produced 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-111 loss to Stockton.

King finished with at least 15 points and five rebounds for the second time during the campaign and dished out a season-high four assists. Across 12 appearances with the Ignite, the 20-year-old has averaged 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.5 minutes per game.