King produced 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 122-118 win over Santa Cruz.

King was efficient from the field en route to his first double-digit scoring outing over his past three appearances. The 20-year-old is averaging 12.1 points per game but shooting just 38.4 percent from the field.