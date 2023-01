King mustered four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 16 minutes during Friday's 110-107 loss to the Vipers.

King continues to garner a solid backup role, but his production has been sporadic. Across 31 appearances, the 20-year-old is averaging 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.8 minutes per game.