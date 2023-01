King managed two points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 123-122 win over Mexico City.

King has played fewer than 15 minutes in three straight contests and failed to score more than three points in each of those games. Across 26 appearances, he's averaging 9.7 points in 26.9 minutes per game, but he's been relegated to a bench role after operating as a starter to begin the year.