King managed nine points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 106-99 win over Austin.

King struggled offensively and failed to reach double figures in scoring for a seventh straight game. However, he was able to salvage his production by grabbing a season-high 11 boards. Across 34 appearances, King is averaging 8.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game.