King mustered 14 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds in 23 minutes during Friday's 122-110 loss to Capital City.

King continues to be a sporadic offensive player for the Ignite and notched his fifth double-digit scoring performance over his past seven games. Across 41 appearances, he's averaging 9.5 points while shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep.