King notched 28 points (9-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 win over Santa Cruz.

King notched season highs in made field goals, made three-pointers and points during Saturday's win. Across four appearances, the 20-year-old has averaged 17.5 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 46.4 percent shooting from three.