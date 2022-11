King posted 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Monday's 114-103 loss to South Bay.

With Scoot Henderson (quad) sidelined, King took over as the Ignite's go-to playmaker and notched season highs in field-goal attempts, made field goals and points. Across three appearances, the 20-year-old is posting 14.0 points on 45.7 percent shooting from the field.