King posted 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 43 minutes during Saturday's 107-89 loss to Texas.

With numerous regulars sidelined, King stepped up and led the Ignite in scoring. His 26 points were his most since Nov. 12, when he finished with a season-high 28 during a win over Santa Cruz. Across 36 appearances, King is averaging 9.4 points while shooting 39.4 percent from the field, but he figures to continue garnering an increased role while the team is depleted due to injuries.