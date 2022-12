King mustered 14 points (4-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 112-106 loss to South Bay.

King was inefficient from the field but still scored in double figures for a third straight game. Across 13 appearances, the 20-year-old is averaging 13.2 points in 31.2 minutes per game.